IRGC cmdr. pays visit to border county of Khoda Afarin

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami paid a visit to the border county of Khoda Afarin, the border area with Azerbaijan and Armenia in East Azarbaijan province, on Monday.

The visit was paid following stray fire from the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

As reported, the commander issued the required commands for ensuring the security of the region in this visit.

IRGC Ground Force deployed troops to the region on Sunday.

"Units of (the Guards) ground forces have been dispatched to and stationed in the region," their commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday.

"Any insecurity and menace in borders that interrupts our dear people's tranquility will be faced by reciprocal measure," he said.

Iran is against any kind of aggression and occupation, Pakpour said, adding that settlement of the IRGC forces is in line with preserving national interests and providing people with security.

He went on to say that IRGC is active at the joint border areas, monitoring developments, and taking due measures to confront any unexpected situation.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was going to enter into force at 8:00 a. m. local time (04:00 GMT) on 26 October. However, just hours after its start, Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

