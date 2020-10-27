Araghchi visits NW borders, says security Iran's redline

On Tuesday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived at Parsabad Airport, Ardabil province, to visit the northwest border areas of Iran with the Republic of Azerbaijan which are near the disputed areas between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During this visit, Abbas Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has important water and electricity buildings on the Aras border river, and during this trip, the status of this border and the buildings will be studied.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the security of its border areas, dams, and border buildings, Araghchi said and added, “Security is Iran’s red line that it should not be harmed during the conflict between the two northern neighbors.”

During the trip to the border areas of Ardabil and East Azarbaijan provinces, this issue will be discussed, he added.

Araghchi visited Mil Moghan Dam in Aslandooz of Ardabil Province and left for East Azarbaijan province to visit Khoda-Afarin and Qiz Qala'si dams in Khodaafarin city.

