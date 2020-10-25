Nation's security, national interests Iran's red line

The Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks during his visit to border areas in the northwest of the country.

"Any insecurity and menace in borders that interrupts our dear people's tranquility will be faced by reciprocal measure," he said.

Iran is against any kind of aggression and occupation, Pakpour said, adding that settlement of the IRGC forces is in line with preserving national interests and providing people with security.

He went on to say that IRGC is active at the joint border areas, monitoring developments, and taking due measures to confront any unexpected situation.

The commander said Iran respects the territorial integrity of the neighboring states, but cannot tolerate any changes in the nature of the borders.

On the morning of Sunday, October 26, clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries resumed on the border between the two countries.

The IRGC Ground Force has dispatched forces, tanks, and equipment to the northwestern country to protect joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia against the ongoing military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As reported, the IRGC forces are stationed in the cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan which have joint borders both with the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia to ensure the safety of people and security at the joint borders.

