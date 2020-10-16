Iran no to remain indifferent once shelling repeated: FM spox

In a reaction to the strike of several war rockets to Iran’s border areas , Saeed Khatibzadeh on Thu. reiterated that if such shelling is repeated, Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain "indifferent".

Unfortunately, worrying news in this regard has been reported during the day which is not acceptable at all, he added.

While denying some rumors about retaliating by the border-guard forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Khatibzadeh emphasized that maintaining security and peace of Iranian citizens living in border areas is the redline of country’s Armed Forces and if the shelling is repeated, Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain indifferent in this respect.

A few weeks ago, a new round of clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

