'US regime cruel collaborator of coronavirus'

Iranian foreign ministry named US regime a 'cruel collaborator' of the deadly coronavirus in Iran.

"Corona's proven deadly, vicious & brutal everywhere, but it's worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: US regime. US has elevated max pressure to Health Terrorism & targeted Iranian ppl w/ inhuman sanx while they're fighting the pandemic. We'll overcome but NEVER forget," the ministry added in a tweet on Monday.

Southwest Asia ‘world’s geopolitical pivot’: Maj. Gen. Bagher

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force highlighted the significant position of Southwest Asia in determining the world leadership. Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Monday in a videoconference meeting of the Passive Defense Committee.

Iran COVID-19 update: 337 deaths, 5,960 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,960 COVID-19 infections and 337 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 574,856 with the death toll standing at 32,953.

US spent 220 years of its history in war: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the UN should contain its host which has spent 220 years of its history in war.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “UN@75 should contain its host, which spent 220 of its 244-year year history in war, & since 1945 alone waged—& mostly lost—39 military & 120 economic wars vs anyone refusing to submit to its whims. Reality: No one wins in a war.”

Islamophobia to accelerate decline of US, Zionist regime

IRGC strongly condemned the French president's remarks in support of insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

In a statement on Monday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps strongly condemned Macron’s remarks in support of insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and described Islamophobia as a failed project that will accelerate the inevitable decline of the United States and the Zionist regime.

European troika still call for maintaining JCPOA: German FM

German Foreign Minister revealed the continuation of effort of European troika (UK, France and Germany) to maintain nuclear deal, JCPOA, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Western governments seeking to attribute terrorism to Islam

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force said that Western governments are seeking to attribute brutal acts of terrorism to Islam, while they themselves have created terrorist groups.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri condemned Macron’s remarks in support of insulting cartoons of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Iran considers anti-HR report, a part of maximum pressure

Iran's representative in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly said that Islamic Republic of Iran considers anti-human rights report ‘a part of maximum pressure against the Iranian people’.

Zarif urges UN to unite against US unilateral actions

Iranian foreign minister called on the United Nations member states to unanimously stand against the US’ unilateralism and its hawkish stance against the world countries.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a virtual speech on Monday at the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, said that it was time for the 193-member world body “to recommit itself to stand up -- united -- against unilateralism and war” promoted by the United States.

