Oct 26, 2020, 5:44 PM

Zarif:

Muslims, major victims of "cult of hatred"

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – FM Zarif considered the 1.9 billion Muslims around the world as the main victims of the "cult of hatred" empowered by arrogant powers themselves.

"Muslims are the primary victims of the "cult of hatred" empowered by colonial regimes and exported by their own clients", Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday in reaction to the French president's offensive remarks toward the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

"Insulting 1.9 billion Muslims and sanctities for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech", he said, adding that such moves only fuel extremism."

