Iran Embassy felicitates Japanese new Ambassador in Tehran

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo wrote on its Twitter account on Monday, "We welcome, Kazutoshi Aikawa the new Ambassador of Japan on his arrival to Tehran, we congratulate the beginning of a new era for the development of friendly and historical relations between the two countries and we wish him success and prosperity.”

Prior to Kazutoshi Aikawa, Mitsugu Saito was the Japanese envoy who was the Ambassador of Japan in the Islamic Republic of Iran since 2018.

At the end of his mission in Iran on October 7, 2020, Mitsugo met and bid farewell to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

RHM/IRN84088456