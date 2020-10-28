Enemy reached 'aimless' conditions in economic war

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization said that the enemy has reached 'aimless' conditions in economic war.

Stating that the bedrock of all threats is economic war, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said, "Ports play an important role in this economic war because they can be the source and gateway of the country's exports that help the country's economy and production, and be also effective in supplying the goods needed by the country."

Iran to propose initiative to resolve Karabakh conflict

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran to raise its proposed initiative to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with neighboring states.

Speaking in his meeting with the Governor General of East Azarbaijan province in Tabriz on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that security of frontiersmen is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US forced to obey by language of force: Cmdr.

Deputy Commander of IRGC noted that the US does not understand any language other than force.

During a meeting with Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi, Brigadier General Fadavi‎, the deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC, stressed that the United States does not understand any language other than force and if they see that they have no power to dominate, they will be forced to obey.

Jannati urges Islamic countries to condemn Macron’s remarks

Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council condemned the French president’s support for blasphemous cartoons of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

In a statement on Tuesday, Ayatollah Jannati urging the Islamic governments and international bodies to condemn the blasphemous actions and adopt appropriate response in a bid to prevent the repetition of such cases.

Presence of terrorists in region intolerable for Iran

Iranian FM Zarif said Iran has made it clear to war parties in Karabakh that the presence of terrorist groups in the region is intolerable for Iran.

He made the remarks after attending the Commission of National-Security and Foreign-Policy of the Iranian Parliament when answered 17 questions of the MPs.

He elsewhere addressed Iran's initiative for permanent resolution of the Karabakh-Nagorno conflict saying that the details of this plan will be discussed in Moscow and Yerevan in the upcoming days.

US must be held accountable for damages to Iran: Rabiei

Iranian Government Spokesman said that the US must be held accountable for damages inflicted on the Iranian people in the face of its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Society of Seminary Teachers condemns French bill

Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, in a statement, condemned the bill proposed by the French government for restricting Islamic activities.

The recent anti-Islamic remarks of the French President are biased and meant to distort Islam and spread hatred, the statement said on Tuesday.

Govt. welcomes experts’ plans to improve people's livelihood

President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the efforts to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, saying that his administration welcomes experts’ proposals to improve the situation.

Addressing the 176th meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani stressed that the aim is to protect the livelihood and economy of the families amid the challenges made by the coronavirus.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iran has strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan that led to the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the heinous attack in the city of Peshawar and offered sympathy to the Pakistani nation, government and the bereaved families of the victims.

Araghchi to discuss Iran initiative in Baku, Yerevan

Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku, Yerevan, Moscow, and Ankara to discuss Iran's initiative for ending the conflict in the Karabakh region.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that Araghchi will act as Iran’s special representative to proceed Iran’s initiative for solving the differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Iran records highest COVID-19 daily death toll again

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit a high record on Tuesday as 346 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 6,968 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 581,824.

Coronavirus has taken the lives of 346 patients over the past 24 hours, increasing the country's total death toll to 33,299, she said.

Iran to deal severely with Takfiri elements near its borders

Iran’s Army Commander said that Iran will deal severely with Takfiri elements near its borders.

During his visit to Air Defense Units and investigation of the air defense readiness status in the northwest of the country, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi emphasized maintaining the security of the people, especially the border residents.

US-Israeli plan to blockade Iran to face major defeat

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council said that the new US-Israeli plan to blockade Iran will face a major defeat in the region.

"The new US-Israeli plan to blockade Iran will face a major defeat in the region," he added, saying, "The political crisis in the United States and countries like France indicates a philosophical, ideological and value crisis in the West."

‘Sanctions on me, a passive reaction to failure of US policy’

Iranian Oil Minister said that imposition of sanctions is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington’s policy of reducing (Iran’s) crude oil exports to zero.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh made the remarks on Tuesday in a reaction to a hostile move taken by the United States in imposition of sanctions against him and organizations relevant to the Iranian oil industry and added, “Imposition of sanctions on me and my colleagues is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington’s policy of reducing (Iran’s) crude oil exports to zero.”

Iran summons French charge d’affaires

Iran has summoned the French charge d’affaires over Paris’s recent anti-Islamic and Islamophobic comments.

In the absence of the French ambassador to Iran, its charge d’affaires Florent Aydalot was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday to hear Iran’s concerns over the growing anti-Islamic comments in France.

