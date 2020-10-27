  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2020, 1:46 PM

Iranian amb. submits credential to Zimbabwean president

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran's new ambassador to Harare submitted his credentials to Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Abbas Navazani, Iran's new ambassador to Zimbabwe submitted his credentials to the country's President Emerson Mnangagwa.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the promotion of the relation between two countries, calling for the expansion of trade and economic relations.

They also decided to hold the joint commission of the two countries in Tehran in near future.

"We want to expand relations with Zimbabwe in all areas, including political, international, economic and cultural," Navazani told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with the President of Zimbabwe.

He also called for the lifting of Western and especially US sanctions against Zimbabwe, stressing that Iran considers these sanctions as a kind of economic terrorism that targets ordinary people.

