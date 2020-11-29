Iran, Zimbabwe emphasize strengthening bilateral coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani met and held talks with Vice-President of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation as well as promoting economic ties between despite existing obstacles caused by cruel US sanctions imposed on these two countries.

Iranian envoy to this African country appreciated and thanked Zimbabwean government for its support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of anti-Iranian human rights resolution.

Zimbabwean vice president also emphasized the expansion of political, economic and international interactions and fight against the ill phenomenon of terrorism between the two countries.

At the end of this bilateral meeting, the two sides expressed their readiness for kicking off bilateral cooperation in various fields including mining, agriculture, healthcare, import and export of goods from Iran and vice versa.

