Iran COVID-19 update: 335 deaths, 5,814 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 562,705 with the death toll standing at 32,320.

According to Lari, 4,952 patients are in critical condition while 450,891 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,689,118 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 42.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,150,620 and recoveries amounting to 31,467,320.

