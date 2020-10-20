Iran to release report on Ukrainian flight incident soon

As Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Baharvand said, on the sidelines of his meeting with the visiting Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin in Tehran, after the publication of the report, the foreign sides of the incident are welcomed to announce their viewpoints.

Baharvand assessed the second round of Iran-Ukraine talks over the issue as constructive and added that the third round of mutual talks is set to be held in Kyiv in November.

Yenin, for his part, expressed content about the ongoing talks in Tehran and said that the Ukrainian side has got the answer to some of its questions about the incident.

He hailed the readiness of the Iranian side for completing the technical research about the incident.

He also informed that the two sides have been discussing the compensation of the victims to their families in the near future on their agenda.

The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy started at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday.

In his earlier remarks on Tuesday, Baharvand underlined that Iran has nothing to hide about the Ukrainian plane incident and is ready to honestly inform the Ukrainian delegation about the details.

Stating that the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on transparency, he added, "Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident and is ready to honestly inform the Ukrainian delegation and people about the details of the incident."

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday and the mutual talks will wrap up on Wednesday.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

HJ/IRN84081918