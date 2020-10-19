Iran, Ukraine hold 2nd round of political talks in Tehran

In the course of holding the second round of political talks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin met and held talks on political issues.

As headed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the two sides exchanged their views and discussed about a wide range of issues of mutual concerns.

While reviewing the latest developments of bilateral relations in various political, economic, cultural, educational and consular affairs, the two sides explored avenues for developing and expanding bilateral ties.

In this meeting, Iranian and Ukrainian deputies’ foreign ministers also discussed about some important regional and international issues including recent developments related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), unilateral and illegal US sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran, current developments in the region, adverse effects and negative consequences caused by outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as well as ways to confront the disease.

With the coordination made in this regard, the 3rd round of political talks will be held in Ukrainian capital Kiev.

