3rd round of Iran-Ukraine talks to be held in Kyiv in Nov.

Manouchahr Moradi called the second round of talks between Iran and Ukraine on crashed plane constructive, saying that the second round of talks between the Iranian and Ukrainian deputy foreign ministers and expert delegations in Tehran has ended.

The two sides assessed the talks as "constructive" and stressed the need to resolve issues in accordance with international law, he added.

The next round of talks will be held in Kiev in late November or early December, Moradi noted.

The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy started at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday and the first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines was mistakenly downed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

