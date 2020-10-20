Iran not seeking to violate rights of Flight 752 victims

Head of Iranian delegation Mohsen Baharvand made the remarks among the families of the victims of the flight PS752 on the sidelines of the second round of the related talks over the Ukrainian plane incident.

"Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks to conceal the details of the Ukrainian plane incident and violate the rights of the families of the victims," he said.

Baharvand assured the families of the victims that the country's diplomatic apparatus, in coordination and cooperation with all relevant institutions, will use all its capacities and efforts to pursue the rights of the victims.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the flight 752 victims, he promised to follow up the holding of a meeting between the families of the victims and judicial officials to inform the families of the victims about the judicial process of the accident and answer possible questions and ambiguities about the incident.

The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy started at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday and the mutual talks will wrap up on Wednesday.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines was mistakenly downed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

