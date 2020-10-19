The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy started at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, head of Iranian delegation Mohsen Baharvand expressed sympathy with the families of the victims in the Ukrainian plane incident, saying, "The Ukrainian plane had been downed due to human error and the Islamic Republic of Iran will try to reassure the Ukrainian side."

Stating that the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on transparency, he added, "Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident and is ready to honestly inform the Ukrainian delegation and people about the details of the incident."

Baharvand called the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ukraine two friendly countries that unfortunately witnessed this incident and now have to reach an agreement at the negotiating table.

He also stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to prosecute and punish the perpetrators, establish justice, as well as compensate the survivors.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin, for his part, thanked Iran for its warm welcome despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He appreciated the cooperation and efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to administer justice.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday and the mutual talks will wrap up on Wednesday.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

