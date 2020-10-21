  1. Politics
Oct 21, 2020, 4:29 PM

Iran, Iraq discuss railroad coop., border issues

Iran, Iraq discuss railroad coop., border issues

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Delegations from Iran and Iraq conferred on railroad cooperation and border issues on Wednesday.

Delegations from Iran and Iraq held a meeting in Tehran in the presence of representatives of various relevant organizations chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister in Tehran Abdul Karim Hashem on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed at implementing the agreement reached between the two countries in 2018.

Both sides conferred on border issues as well as the dredging of the Arvand River and railroad cooperation during the meeting.

FA/IRN 84084126

News Code 165015

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News