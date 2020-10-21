Iran, Iraq discuss railroad coop., border issues

Delegations from Iran and Iraq held a meeting in Tehran in the presence of representatives of various relevant organizations chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister in Tehran Abdul Karim Hashem on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed at implementing the agreement reached between the two countries in 2018.

Both sides conferred on border issues as well as the dredging of the Arvand River and railroad cooperation during the meeting.

