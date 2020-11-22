3rd round of Iran-Ukraine talks to be held on compensation

The next round of talks will be held in Kyiv in late November or early December, said an informed source to Mehr News Agency.

It was scheduled to discuss the compensation of the victims in the second round of talks in Tehran, but it was postponed to the next round due to the announcement of the Ukrainian delegation that it was not ready, the source added.

So far, the Foreign Ministry has not announced the exact time of the meeting, and usually one week to ten days before the start of the talks, other members of the Iranian negotiating team will be notified of the time of the talks, the source said.

Answering the question whether the third round is the final round of negotiations or the negotiations may continue, the source said that it depends on the process of the third round of negotiations.

The second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy was held at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran in November and the first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines was mistakenly downed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

