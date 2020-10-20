Majidi's 'The Sun' to vie at Rome Intl. Filmfest

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, “The Sun” will be taking part at the Rome International Film Festival, which is one of the most prestigious festivals in Italy.

Today, on Oct 20, the film will be screened at the Alice Nella Città section of this festival which is dedicated to the younger generations.

“The Sun” narrates the contrast between the world of children and adults which is clearly shown by the children and the path they are about to take to become grown-ups.

The “Sun” has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy in September.

Also, it has appeared in the New Cinema section of the Polish Transatlantic Film Festival in October.

