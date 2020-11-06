'The Sun' to go on screen at Ajyal Film Festival in Doha

'The Sun' is a 2020 Iranian drama film directed by Majid Majidi. It was selected to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

'The Sun' is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who do small jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. In a timely turn of events, Ali is entrusted to find a hidden underground treasure. However, in order to gain access to the tunnel where the treasure is buried, Ali and his gang have first to enroll at the near Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The film was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

It has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rouhollah Zamani, the actor of the film has won Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'The Sun'.

It has been screened at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy, too.

The Ajyal Film Festival returns through a hybrid edition with a variety of events taking place both online, and physically under the highest precautionary safety measures. This year, 80 films from 46 different countries will be screened at the 6-day event.

The festival will be held on November 18-23, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

