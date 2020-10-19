Iran plays key role in maintaining stability, peace in region

Today, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

They held talks over some bilateral and regional issues.

In this meeting, Shamkhani spoke about the destructive policies of the United States in the West Asian region, which have resulted in nothing but war, destruction, and backwardness for the people of this region.

No matter whether its target is Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States' general policy is to create chaos and insecurity in the region.

Supporting ISIL terrorist groups is the best example of US destructive policies that the only way to stay safe from such dangerous traps is unity and resistance.

He also considered the inter-Afghan Talks and the preservation of the rights of ethnic groups and religions under the constitution as one of the main and very effective components in establishing stability and security in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, noted that the expansion of relations with the friendly and brotherly country of Iran is one of the principles and priorities of Afghanistan’s foreign policy.

He also appreciated the support and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the peace process in Afghanistan, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a decisive role in securing regional stability and peace, especially in Afghanistan.”

