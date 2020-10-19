  1. Politics
Lifting Iran arms embargo, result of JCPOA efficiency: China

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that lifting Iran’s arms embargo is the result of efficiency of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking in his weekly press briefing in Beijing on Monday, Zhao Lijian reiterated that lifting Iran’s arms embargo on Oct. 18 is the effective result of 2015 Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA).

According to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, arms embargo and travel restrictions of the UN Security Council against the Islamic Republic of Iran was expired on Oct. 18 and this is the first step in the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2231, Zhao maintained.

He explained that JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231 reflect the common position of the international community in support of multilateralism, authority of the UN Security Council, outcome of the Iran’s nuclear deal and effectiveness of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

In response to a question on his country’s willingness to sell arms to Iran, he said, “UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has clear conditions for lifting restrictive measures such as arms embargoes against Iran which must be implemented honestly.”

China is committed to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region and to advance practical and diplomatic settlement of Iran’s nuclear issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stressed.  

