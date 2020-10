Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: Enemy seeking to foment internal strife, conflicts

Aftab:

Zarif, Abdullah hold meeting in Tehran

Ebtekar:

End of Iran arms embargo after 13yrs

Etela'at:

Zarif emphasizes Iran's support for peace process, inter-Afghan talks

Unveiling of Iran's new oil field in the Persian Gulf

Iran:

Iran supporting lasting peace in Afghanistan

Shahrvand:

End of arms embargo another failure for US

Mardom Salari:

Iran, Russia to keep military coop. despite US counteraction

