Iran to respond directly to any threat from Tel Aviv in PG

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he referred to ending Iran’s arms embargo and noted, “The termination of these sanctions has created an opportunity for us to import the weapons we need and export our weapons to other countries.”

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has military contracts with China and Russia in order to boost its military power.

“We strongly urge that there must not be an arms race, as this would turn the region into a powder keg. We are ready to sign military and security agreements with the countries of the Persian Gulf in order to strengthen regional stability,” he added.

Hatami further noted that the Islamic Republic has given official warnings to Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the security of Iranian border areas, adding, “We expect Turkey, as an important and friendly country, to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis diplomatically.”

“The normalization of relations of the UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist regime is a direct threat to the security of the Persian Gulf region. Any Israeli threat coming from the Persian Gulf will face a clear and direct response,” he maintained.

According to Hatami, the Islamic Republic will not negotiate with the US regarding its missile systems, and no one has the right to ask Iran to do so.

