Covid-19 infects above 40 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Sunday, the United States, India, Brazil, and Russia have the largest number of infected cases in the world.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 8,343,140, while the death toll has hit at least 224,280.

India has recorded 7,494,551 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 114,064.

Brazil comes in third place with5,224,362 infections and 153,690 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia surged to 24,187 and the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,399,334.

It is followed by Spain, Argentina, Colombia, France, Peru, Mexico, the UK, and South Africa in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Over 30,120 people have died there from the virus, with 526,490 confirmed cases and 423,921 recoveries.

