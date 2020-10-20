Global COVID-19 cases pass 40.6m, deaths reach 1.12m

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 40,651,472 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,122,997 and recoveries amounting to 30,356,801.

The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than half of the total fatalities.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 8,456,653 cases and 225,222 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,597,063), followed by Brazil (5,251,127), Russia (1,415,316), Spain (1,015,795), Argentina (1,002,662), Colombia (965,883), France (910,277), Peru (870,876), Mexico (854,926), UK (741,212), South Africa (705,254) and Iran (534,631), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 154,226 fatalities, followed by India (115,236), Mexico (86,338), the UK (43,726), Italy (36,616), Spain (33,992), Peru (33,820), France (33,623), Iran (30,712), Colombia (29,102), Argentina (26,716), Russia (24,366), South Africa (18,492) Chile (13,676), Indonesia (12,617) Ecuador (12,395), Belgium (10,443) and Iraq (10,317).

MR