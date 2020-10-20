Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 20

Kayhan

US fails to push Hashad al-Shaabi out of northern Iraq

Parl. speaker says collective effort to help pass current challenges

Palestinians expel Emirati delegation from Jerusalem al-Quds

Iran

President urges people to cooperate in tackling pandemic

Iran records highest daily coronavirus fatalities

Etela’at

Judiciary chief vows to follow up repatriation of all financial criminals

Bahraini people rally against normalization of ties with Israeli regime

Vice president calls on state, private sectors to cooperate in economic sector

President confers with experts on ways of containing pandemic

COVID-19 registers record high of 337 deaths in a single day

Mardom Salari

Defense minister says Iran ready to sign agreements with Persian Gulf littoral states

Rouhani says intra-Afghan dialogue key to solve Afghanistan’s political challenges

