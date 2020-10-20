Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 20

Kayhan
US fails to push Hashad al-Shaabi out of northern Iraq
Parl. speaker says collective effort to help pass current challenges
Palestinians expel Emirati delegation from Jerusalem al-Quds
Iran
President urges people to cooperate in tackling pandemic
Iran records highest daily coronavirus fatalities
Etela’at
Judiciary chief vows to follow up repatriation of all financial criminals
Bahraini people rally against normalization of ties with Israeli regime
Vice president calls on state, private sectors to cooperate in economic sector
President confers with experts on ways of containing pandemic
COVID-19 registers record high of 337 deaths in a single day
Mardom Salari
Defense minister says Iran ready to sign agreements with Persian Gulf littoral states
Rouhani says intra-Afghan dialogue key to solve Afghanistan’s political challenges
