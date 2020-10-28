Iran serious about punishing culprits of Flight 752 crash

Regarding the latest situation of investigating the culprits of flight PS752 incident, Mohsen Baharvand said that there is no doubt about the punishment of the culprits of this incident and Iran is serious about it.

"All related institutions in the country are pursuing criminal discussions and punishing the culprits or those who were guilty in this incident," he said, adding, "In fact, a request for justice within the framework of the law and based on a fair trial is a public request, and it is not just a request from the families of the victims."

"Everything we do must be in accordance with the law," he stressed, saying, "We all want justice. Fortunately, the prosecution team is handling this case very carefully."

According to the law, as these culprits are related to the military field, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces is responsible for this case, and this organization had meetings with the Ukrainian side too, Baharvand said.

"This is an issue that we are all serious about it. The prosecutor and the judge themselves are serious about the fact that those who are guilty must be punished. There is no ambiguity about the punishment of the culprits of the incident," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he announced Iran's readiness to speed up negotiations on the incident, saying, "Iran is ready for these talks to be concluded and summed up much faster."

He also said that the next round of talks will take place in about 35 days in Kiev.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August 2020 and the second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy was held at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran last week.

ZZ/IRN84090428