Iran to export, import weapons based on its defense policy

In a Sunday tweet, Baeedinejad wrote, "As of today, on the fifth anniversary of the implementation of the JCPOA, all international restrictions on the export and import of weapons, which have been imposed on our country for more than ten years, will end."

"As of today, the Islamic Republic of Iran will export or import weapons only on the basis of the principles of its defense policy and needs," he added.

In another tweet, Iranian diplomat wrote, "For more than a year, the United States has taken some actions to put pressure on other countries to prevent such a day."

"But the support of the international community and the opposition of the members of the Security Council to the actions of the United States, has caused the country to fail achieving its goals," he added.

"The United States failed miserably in its diplomacy to defeat JCPOA," Baeedinejad noted.

The UN arms and travel restrictions on Iran were lifted on Sunday under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses a multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

