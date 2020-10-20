Russia to cont. trade with Iran despite US pointless endeavor

“Wrong approach again. The US playing a “world policeman”, substituting UN Security Council is an unwelcome role,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted on Monday.

“We are doing and will be doing business with Iran and it’s not up to US to tell us or others what they can or can’t do. Stop humiliating US in this pointless endeavor!” the diplomat added.

His tweet came in response to a tweet by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who claimed earlier that the US was “sanctioning mainland-China and Hong Kong entities and individuals for conduct related to the sanctioned proliferator the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.”

Pompeo also claimed, “Our warning is clear: If you do business with IRISL or its subsidiaries, you risk US sanctions.”

Back in June, the United States activated a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network in a move expected to further hamper imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

