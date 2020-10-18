End of arm embargo sign of Iran commitment to Intl. agreement

Today the international community, disturbed by unilateral actions, is emphasizing the implementation of international agreements. Therefore, the alignment of major global powers in maintaining JCPOA demonstrates the importance of adherence to the international agreements, Kazem Jalali, tweeted in the Russian Language, on the occasion of the lifting of the arms embargo on Tehran.

International peace and security results from the International community’s support and commitment to international agreements, he said and added that, in this regard, lifting of Iran’s arms embargo in Oct.18 is the best example of being committed to the international agreement.

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing that now, Iran is able to provide necessary defense equipment, from any source, without legal restrictions and also it can export defense weapons based on its policies.

