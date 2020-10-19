Expiration of UN arms embargo sign of Iran's authority

"Authority and dignity mean that, for the first time in the history of the UCSC, the unlimited arms embargoes against a country have been lifted forever, without interrupting the country's defense programs, including its missile development, or halting its foreign and regional policy goals, even for a moment," he tweeted.

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on October 18 under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

Referring to the end of Iran arms embargo, Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran Navy has no need to buy weapons today, and arms embargo is considered a joke for the Navy.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that lifting Iran’s arms embargo is considered a great success for the diplomacy of the Islamic Republic.

HJ/5051860