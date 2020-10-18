Iran raps 'deceptive policies' against its missile program

The rep. of Iran in the UN General Assembly underlined Iran’s missiles are for defensive purposes only noting that efforts to portray Iran’s ballistic missiles as a regional threat are therefore a deceptive and hostile policy.

The representative of Iran in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, Heidar Ali Balouji said Iran’s missiles are for defensive purposes only and are an effective means of deterrence against foreign threats, adding that efforts to portray Iran’s ballistic missiles as a regional threat are therefore a deceptive and hostile policy.

Iran condoles with Pakistan over terrorist attack

The spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry expressed sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan due to the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days.

Condemning all forms of terrorism, Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and sponsors of terrorist acts.

Leader attends Imam Reza (PBUH) mourning ceremony

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Reza, at Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah on Saturday.

The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of Ayatollah Khamenei without the participation of people due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Aliyev rejects allegations on Iran’s arms transfer to Armenia

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev dismissed as lies allegations by some media outlets about the transfer of weapons and military equipment to Armenia through the territory of the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with A Haber on Friday, Aliyev spoke clearly against the allegations that accused the Islamic Republic of giving weapons and missiles to Armenia.

"We have no information regarding the transfer of arms from Iran to Armenia; On the contrary, I can say that Iran and Georgia have closed their skies and land borders to send weapons to Armenia."

Envoy urges intl. community to unite against US unilateralism

Iran's representative in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly expressed concern over the US’ lack of respect to the UN’s stance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammad Zareian made the remarks on Friday while addressing a session of the Third Committee, which was attended by Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

The Iranian diplomat called on the international community to stand unanimously against Washington’s unilateralism.

Iranian embassy in Baku condemns attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

The Iranian embassy in Baku, in its Saturday statement, strongly condemned the rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku strongly condemned the last night's rocket attack on the city of Ganja and underlined that the attack on cities and innocent people is against all international legal norms and must be stopped as soon as possible.

Iran Covid-19 update: 253 deaths in past 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 4,103 new COVID-19 infections and 253 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 526,490 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 253 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 30,123.

Zarif holds phone talks with Iraqi counterpart on mutual ties

Iranian FM Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral talks in a phone conversation on Saturday.

During the phone talk, various issues related to the relations between the two countries, especially the visit of the Iraqi delegation to follow up on the agreements reached during the visit of the Iraqi Foreign Minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran, were discussed.

2nd round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to start on Mon.

While the first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August, the second round of the related talks is slated to be held in Tehran, from Monday to Wednesday.

In this round of talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand is hosting the Legal Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and his accompanying delegation.

As Baharvand has informed, in this round of talks, three technical meetings will be held.

ZZ/