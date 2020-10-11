Iran, Afghanistan discuss strengthening bilateral relations

The sixth meeting of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Border Commission was held in Kabul on Sunday. Both sides conferred on issues such as border security and more collaboration between border officials.

Aminian met and held talks with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Meerwais Nab during the meeting.

“The meeting of the Joint Border Commission has special significance at this time, and we intend to ensure more border security, prevent human and drug trafficking, avoid unfortunate incidents along the borders, and further develop trade exchanges between the two countries,” Meerwais Nab said.

“We are ready to boost cooperation and we want to use Iran's capacity in various fields for Afghanistan’s economic growth,” he added.

Aminian further maintained that the Islamic Republic is determined to expand cooperation with the Government of Afghanistan in various fields.

