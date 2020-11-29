Iran, Afghanistan discuss judicial coop.

During meeting with Fazal Ahmad Manawi on Sunday, Iranian envoy Bahador Aminian announced Iran's readiness to strengthen judicial cooperation and exchange experiences between the Iranian and Afghan ministries of justice.

Stating that 20,000 Afghans are in Iranian prisons and 25 Iranians are in Afghan prisons, Aminian said that Iran is ready to transfer these people to their country.

Referring to the peace talks in Afghanistan, he expressed hope that these talks would be concluded as soon as possible.

Aminian invited the Afghan Minister of Justice to visit Iran to hold talks in order to continue cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries.

Appreciating Iran for hosting Afghan refugees, Afghanistan's Minister of Justice, for his part, said that a logical solution must be found to the problem of immigrants and the transfer of prisoners in the two countries.

The agreement of extradition of criminals between Iran and Afghanistan needs to be strengthened, he added.

Afghanistan and Iran have been developing relations for the past 20 years and have always tried to expand comprehensive relations.

