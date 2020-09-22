Iran-Afghanistan joint trade exhibition kicks off in Kabul

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian stated that the purpose of holding the exhibition is to develop bilateral trade cooperation with the neighboring country of Afghanistan and transfer technical knowledge to this country.

Iran has entered the phase of transferring technical-engineering and technology services to neighboring countries by passing the stage of exporting goods, he added.

Commercial Counselor of the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan Javanmard Qasab also said that the exhibition will last for three days and efforts are being made to introduce Iranian products to Afghan customers and to establish relations between traders to conclude a contract.

He added that 100 booths in this exhibition are dedicated to the representatives of Iranian and Afghan businessmen to present their products.

Representatives of 21 Iranian companies in the field of municipal services and 54 other Iranian companies in the field of technical and engineering services, including electricity, energy and telecommunications are present in this exhibition, he said.

The value of annual trade between Afghanistan and Iran has reached more than one and a half billion dollars, and Iran, as Afghanistan's largest trading partner, exported the most to the neighboring country last year.

