Afghanistan calls for broadening trade ties with Iran

The political deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan reiterated that Iran is an important trade partner of his country and called for more activity on the part Kabul-Tehran joint Chamber of Commerce in order to strengthen trade between the two neighboring countries with a bid to expand activities in Central Asia.

In a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian and Afghan traders and investors in Iran on Fri., Mirwais Nab Political Deputy Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan stressed expansion of economic relations with Iran.

Referring to the effective and ongoing cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan trade and investment sections, Nab hoped that the existing trade problems between the two countries will be solved.

Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, for his part, said in the meeting that Iran has always tried to expand economic relations between the two countries.

Aminian said the Iranian Embassy in Kabul will spare no efforts to solve the issues related to the Afghan traders.

The meeting also discussed the existing challenges in Iran-Afghanistan trade and transit as well as quick transport of goods to the Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran.

According to the Afghan statistics, Iran was the biggest commercial partner of Afghanistan in the last Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20, 2020).

