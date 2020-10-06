Iran backs Kabul govt. stance on intra-Afghan peace talks

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh in Kabul on Tuesday, Aminian stressed the Islamic Republic’s support to the Afghan peace process, especially the position of the Afghan government, on maintaining the republican system and protecting the achievements made in the past two decades.

Danesh hailed Tehran’s position regarding the peace process, saying that establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of all countries in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the member states of the Afghanistan Peace Process Support Group, including Germany, Norway, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Pakistan for their efforts and contributions in this regard.

The two sides also discussed a host of other issues of mutual interest and underlined cooperation in the academic, cultural and technical fields.

