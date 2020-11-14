Iran, Italy poised to broadening artistic-cultural ties

Cultural Attaché of Italian Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran said, “We are trying to form a new round of artistic and cultural cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Italy after the coronavirus global pandemic in cooperation with active cultural and artistic complexes such as Niavaran Cultural Complex.”

Speaking in his visit to Niavaran Cultural Complex and 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art on Sat., Ms. Yaroslava Romanova First Secretary and Cultural and Press Attaché of Italian Embassy to Tehran said, “We welcome the cooperation and collaboration of Niavaran Cultural Complex in organizing artistic and cultural events.”

She seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the managers of Niavaran Cultural Complex and organizers of this exhibition and described the works showcased in the exhibition as very glorious along with human meanings and epistemology.

Turning to the longstanding and age-old cultural and artistic ties between Iran and Italy and effect of these relations in strengthening friendship between the two countries of Iran and Italy, she said, “We are trying to form a new form of artistic-cultural cooperation between the two countries after the coronavirus global pandemic.”

Ebadreza Eslami Koulaei Adviser to the Deputy Ministry of Cultural and Islamic Guidance for Artistic Affairs and Chief of Niavaran Cultural Center and Farbod Hemmat Azad Secretary of Iranian Association of Pottery attended in this visiting ceremony.

