Iran, Oman investigate strategies to strengthen tourism coop.

Iran's Deputy Tourism Minister Vali Teymouri and Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism Maitha Saif Majid Al Mahrouqi took part in the held webinar.

According to Teymouri, one of the ways to develop tourism in the two countries is to implement a tourism cooperation plan and the plan is to be put into operation under the outbreak of the coronavirus in the future.

He added that last year, tourist exchanges between Iran and Oman were doubled, which has set the ground proper for continuing cooperation in this sector under the pandemic and after it.

The Iranian officials underlined the significance of defining precise anti-coronavirus protocols and preserving them in mutual tourism cooperation between Iran and Oman.

The Omani officials named Iran's experience in the tourism sector worthy and voiced her country's tendency for being shared with such experiences.

She stressed that the necessary measures have been taken to determine health protocols in order to start regular flights and tourism relations with some countries, and Oman hopes that this relationship will be established with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future.

Teymouri had informed earlier that the tourism industry of Iran will get back on the right track sooner than expected thanks to measures taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Back on September 28, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the meeting with Oman's new envoy announced that Iran is eager in developing and deepening cooperation with Oman in all areas.

Rouhani said that based on good neighborliness, intimacy, and brotherhood, Iran-Oman relations should continue its developing trend, especially in the economic field.

The Sultan of Oman has emphasized the importance of Tehran-Muscat relations.

