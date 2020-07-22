Iran, Oman stress expansion of bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments of the two countries' relations, especially in the field of trade and industry, as well as regional issues.

The two sides stressed the need to further expand relations between Iran and Oman in all fields.

Recalling the late Sultan Qaboos' emphasis on the importance of the expansion of relation between Iran and Oman, Sunaidy said while in the crisis caused by coronavirus, the relations of many countries were affected and decreased, but Oman's relations with Iran not only did not decrease but also increased, showing the efforts of the two countries to strengthen ties.

Iranian ambassador, for his part, appreciated Sunaidy's effort to strengthen and develop Iran and Oman's relations in the field of trade and industry.

Previously, Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Nouri held a farewell meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomatic Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthi.

During their meeting, Nouri thanked the government and people of Oman for their cooperation to boost relations between the two countries.

The departing Iranian Ambassador had submitted his credentials to Omani officials in May 2017.

