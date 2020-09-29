Iran eager to develop coop. with Oman in all fields

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Oman to Tehran while receiving his letter of credential.

Based on good neighborliness, intimacy and brotherhood, Iran-Oman relations should continue its developing trend, especially in the economic field, Rouhani said.

He called Tehran-Muscat relations developing in all areas of interest, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in developing and deepening cooperation with Oman in all fields as a friendly and brotherly country.

Referring to the important role of banking and financial cooperation in the development of joint economic relations, Iranian President said that the economic relations between the two countries should be further strengthened in line with the common interests of the two nations.

For his part, Oman's new ambassador to Tehran stressed that his country is determined to develop cooperation with Iran in all areas of interest, especially economic.

Referring to the emphasis of the Sultan of Oman on the importance of Tehran-Muscat relations, he said that Iran and Oman have strategic relations, and expansion of relation with Iran is a good opportunity for Oman to enjoy economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

In this regard, the stable and developing relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field, will be accelerated, he added.

ZZ/5036070