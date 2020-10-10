Iranian, Chinese FMs hold meeting

Zarif, who arrived in the southern province of Yunnan at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Friday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart a few minutes ago.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi accompanies Foreign Minister Zarif in his visit to China.

His visit to China took place in continuation of Iran’s diplomacy to boost bilateral ties with its partners.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua also announced Zarif’s upcoming trip to China, saying, “At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mr. Zarif will pay an official visit to China.”

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the agenda of the visit is to exchange views on international and regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and China.

