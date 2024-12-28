Iran, China FMs issue joint statement after Beijing talks

During the visit of Abbas Araghch to Beijing at the invitation of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two sides consulted on the latest state of bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two sides positively assessed the progress made in implementing the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China in recent years.

They emphasized that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, they would work to operationalize the comprehensive cooperation program and strengthen the exchange of governance experiences in political and diplomatic, parliamentary, defense and security, law enforcement, judicial, economic, and trade areas.

The foreign ministers of the two countries stressed strengthening interactions in areas such as youth, education, sports, science and technology, culture, tourism, the environment, healthcare, broadcasting, and people-to-people exchanges between provinces.

The two sides exchanged views on current developments in West Asia and highlighted:

1. West Asia belongs to the people of the region and is not a battlefield for the games of major powers. It must not fall victim to the geopolitical ambitions and conflicts of countries outside the region. The future and destiny of West Asian countries must be determined by the people of West Asia themselves.

2. The international community must firmly respect the sovereignty, security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity of West Asian countries, consider their legitimate demands, respect the independent decisions of West Asian countries nations, honor the history, culture, and traditions of the region, and play a constructive role in strengthening peace and stability in West Asia.

3. The path to achieving stability and calm in West Asia lies in adhering to the principle of political solutions based on international law and without foreign interference.

4. The two sides supported the continued development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ongoing consultations among countries in the region.

5. Iran and China's Foreign Ministers stated that resolving the Palestinian issue requires respecting and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and ending the occupation. The immediate priority is establishing a ceasefire, complete military withdrawal from Gaza, and delivering humanitarian aid. The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon must be implemented seriously and effectively. All-out efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, achieve internal reconciliation, and provide humanitarian aid in Syria should continue.

These agreements demonstrate the shared resolve of Iran and China to positively influence regional developments while expanding bilateral cooperation.

SD/Spox. Channel