According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Zarif is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in continuation of Iran’s diplomacy to boost bilateral ties with its partners.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua also announced Zarif’s upcoming trip to China, saying, “At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mr. Zarif will pay an official visit to China.”

