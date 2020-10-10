Zarif names his talks with Chinese FM 'fruitful'

"Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he tweeted.

"Rejected US unilateralism and US attempts to create unipolar world. Agreed on strengthening our ties incl 25-yr plan, regional coop, preserving JCPOA & vaccine collab," Zarif wrote.

Zarif, who arrived in the southern province of Yunnan at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Friday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart a few minutes ago.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi accompanies Foreign Minister Zarif in his visit to China.

His visit to China took place in continuation of Iran’s diplomacy to boost bilateral ties with its partners.

