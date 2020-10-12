Iran enjoys $125bn exports capacity to 15 neighboring states

Hamid Zadboum pointed to the reduced 14 percent of international trade due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and added, “Currently, many countries in the world are grappling with the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic.”

Outbreak of COVID-19 closed many land borders of countries and created serious problems ahead of export activities of these countries, he reiterated.

In corona period, about 20 joint borders of Iran with the countries to which Iran previously exported its product were closed and consequently, country’s economy hit hard as a result of the pandemic seriously, Zadboum emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, TPOI chief pointed to the increased export of country to Russia and Kazakhstan in corona period and added, “With reopening of land borders with neighboring countries, exports decline hit from 50 percent in first Iranian month of Farvarvin (April 22) to 34 percent by the end of first six months of the current year (Sept. 22).”

He then expounded on the main reasons behind high gap between reduced imports and exports and said, “Lack of Iran’s export of gas to neighboring Turkey is one of the main reasons behind such decline.”

Zadboum put Iran’s export of products to neighboring Turkey in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 22) at $513 million, the rate of which hit $2.470 billion in the last year’s corresponding period.

