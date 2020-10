Ghasem Askarinasab, the director-general of Western Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Directorate, said both non-oil goods and petroleum products had almost the same share (1.09 million tons each) of the throughput in the six-month period.

He added that the non-oil exports mostly include fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, minerals and building materials.

“Some 6,556 TEU containers have been transported through the western ports, indicating a 662% year-on-year jump,” he added.

