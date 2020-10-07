23 export brokers serving Iran's knowledge-based firms

The Deputy Manager of the international business development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology affairs spoke about some export brokers whose task is to identify knowledge-based firms and to pave the way for these knowledge-based firms to export their products.

“So far, 23 export brokers have been launched in order to facilitate the growth of Iranian knowledge-based firm’s export affairs”, Masoud Hafezi said and added, “These brokers are located in more than 18 countries that are providing export services to companies offering their products in these foreign countries.”

“3 export brokers in Turkey and Azerbaijan, 2 export brokers in Russia, 2 export brokers in China, Afghanistan, Kenya, Malaysia, 2 export brokers in Indonesia, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, India, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and the United Kingdom have been established by Vice Presidency for Science and Technology affairs”, he announced.

The services offered by these export brokers include product registration, standardization, getting a business partner as well as providing facilities for Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend exhibitions abroad, Hafezi noted.

RHM/5042263