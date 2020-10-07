'Shahin' to via at Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood

'Shahin' is about the life of a policeman and his wife.

The cast includes Gelareh Abbasi, Alireza Kamali-Nejad, Mehran Ranjbar, Bahar Nouhian, Ehsan Amani and Farzin Mohaddes.

The Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood is a non-profit organization of the film industry in the United States, headquartered in Los Angeles.

The Asian Film Festival founded by Asian Film Festival Committee and American International Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will be held on November 1-14, 2020 in Los Angeles.

